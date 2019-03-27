Home Cities Delhi

Five more held for attack on Muslim family in Gurugram

When the family ignored the abuses, the duo reportedly went back and returned with a crowd which barged into the house and thrashed Sajid and other family members. 

Published: 27th March 2019 08:39 AM

The mob was seen in a video thrashing some of the Muslim family members on this courtyard on Holi | Naveen kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram police on Tuesday said five more accused were arrested in connection with the mob attack on a Muslim family at Bhondsi village on Holi. Ten people have been arrested so far. 

The accused hail from Nayagaon vilage, which is located 2 km away from the victim family’s house at Bhup Singh Nagar in Bhondsi village. The accused were identified as Lalit, 27; Rohit, 26; Anil, 33; Gaurav, 23; and Pradeep, 28, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken. 

Those named in the FIR are booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to the FIR, the attack took place at the home of Mohammad Sajid, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living here for the last three years with his wife and six children.

According to the testimonies of the victims, Sajid and his family members were playing cricket when two men started abusing them. When the family ignored the abuses, the duo reportedly went back and returned with a crowd which barged into the house and thrashed Sajid and other family members. 

