For the sake of art and culture

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Art Spice and Art Magnum gallery share the same vision to promote Indian art and culture. And it is with this very like-mindedness that brought the two galleries together to work on their very first collaboration titled Eclectic Strokes. The group exhibition has been curated by Praveen Upadhye, an eminent artist, keeping in mind the signature style of each artist.

“Art Spice has also been founded with the aim to promote meaningful contemporary art along with the traditional Indian art forms. Both Art Magnum and Art Spice share the same vision and objectives and are committed to further the cause of Indian art and culture. The exhibition Eclectic Strokes has become a platform for both to unite and celebrate the vibrant facets of Indian art,” says Art Magnum’s current director, Saurabh Singhvi.

As the name suggests, Eclectic Strokes, displays a wide-ranging collection of works by Indian Masters and seniors showcasing vivid processes, techniques, thoughts and emotions. “Eclectic Strokes is a platform for like-minded people to meet and explore art not just from a typical “art history” or “art interpretation” aspect, but from a more relatable perspective. From contemporary art to traditional Indian art forms, exhibition will provide an opportunity to art enthusiasts and critics to connect with works of renowned Indian Artists,” says Babita Gupta, the owner of Art Spice Gallery, The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa.

Elaborating further, Singhvi, adds, “The works are carefully chosen keeping in mind the signature style of each artist. The exhibition shall display works of SH Raza, MF Husain, Ram Kumar, FN Souza, T Vaikuntam, KG Subramanyan, Ram Kinker Baij, Jamini Roy, Suhas Roy, Arup Das, Jatin Das, Jogen Choudhury, Manu parekh, Paresh Maity, Neeraj Goswami, Sanath Kar amongst others.”

With so many famous personalities under one roof, it is easy to wonder how the journey to get them all together was. “It was a mammoth task to source works of these great artists,” says

Singhvi, adding, “Most of these are rarely visible in exhibitions and mostly seen in auctions. It required a

dedicated team and a lot of effort to persuade collectors to consign their works.”

Along with providing an opportunity to see the art work of nationally recognised artists, the show will also provide a unique opportunity to young collectors to pick up works of Indian masters and seniors at affordable prices. “The works on display are a mix of affordable and high value works. The lowest price stars from `30,000 and highest would be around one crore,” says Singhvi.

While talking to two personalities who represent art galleries focussing on the promotion of art and culture, it is inevitable not to ask what they feel about the current tough time every creative artist is facing, especially when freedom of expression is under constant thought and surveillance.

“Yes, it’s there in mostly all creative fields, but I feel that India now enjoys the world’s attention as the emerging destination for art, and thus provides a world-class environment to showcase the very best of Indian and International art. Global positioning and status of Indian arts has changed completely and we at Art Spice support and promote this to our best efforts,” says Gupta.

(The exhibition Eclectic Strokes is open for all till the April 10, 11 am to 8 pm daily at Art Spie Gallery, The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa, Bangla Sahib Road.)