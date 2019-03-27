Home Cities Delhi

Full statehood not relevant in Lok Sabha polls: Sheila Dikshit

At an election rally in Patparganj, Kejriwal on Monday promised to build infrastructure equalling ‘10 Singapores’ if full statehood was granted to Delhi.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Sheila Dikshit, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia during a press conference at the DPCC office in New Delhi on Tuesdayy | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is pressing for full statehood for Delhi, DPCC president Sheila Dikshit said the ‘issue’ is not relevant in the Lok Sabha elections.
“This election should be totally about national issues. Full statehood issue is not relevant in this election. To obtain the full statehood status, amendment in the constitution is required, which is only possible through Parliament. We had tried three-four times during our tenure in Delhi but could not achieve it,” the former chief minister asserted.

At an election rally in Patparganj, Kejriwal on Monday promised to build infrastructure equalling ‘10 Singapores’ if full statehood was granted to Delhi. Kejriwal and AAP ministers have been pushing for Delhi’s independent state status ever since they came to power on the grounds that the government faces several obstructions to get clearances from the Centre.

“If you (Kejriwal) represent the people of Delhi, you have to overcome those problems, and work it out. Excuses will not work. We carried out so much development during 15 years of our rule, especially in last five years,” Dikshit said  

Skirting the question pertaining to the Congress and AAP alliance, Dikshit said whenever a decision will be taken, the media will be informed. “Ultimately decision is to be taken by Rahul Gandhi as he is the party president, all will abide by what he decides.”  When asked whether sealing drive, regularisation of unauthorised colonies will make it to poll issues, the three-time former CM said the Congress had prepared a national manifesto, which is quite thick, also includes local issues.”But I will talk about election issues only after the manifesto is released.” 

On the BJP talking of national security and Balakot in the poll campaign, she said the Congress would have its own issues and poll promises. “We have our own issues and we will fight on them, let the BJP talk about it. Minimum income guarantee scheme is a historic step under which five crore poor families will be benefitted.” she said, adding the Congress will return with a bang.

