Narendra Modi stalled AAP’s CCTV network plan: Arvind Kejriwal

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for making “false statements” on the AAP government’s failure to install CCTV network in Delhi.

“Modi ji stalled the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi for more than three years. Manish (Sisodia) and Satyendar (Jain) fasted for a week to implement the CCTVs installation decision. The Modi government has been sitting on the Lokpal Bill for last four years. Delhi is getting free water. Please don’t spread white lies like your boss,” Kejriwal responded in a tweet.

The AAP chief claimed that on an average a family was saving Rs 11,000 due to the public interest polices implemented by his government in the national capital.

“The Modi government has burdened an average family by Rs 16,000 every month. Monthly savings in average household budgets due to the government policies in departments under the Delhi government are electricity Rs 2500; water Rs 1,000; school fees refund Rs 5,000; medicines Rs 2,500. Total monthly savings of Rs 11,000” Kejriwal said in a statement.