Delhi: Woman throws kids to death, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old woman allegedly tried to end her life by jumping off the balcony of her house on the third floor of a building in east Delhi after she fatally dropped her two children, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said the woman is in a serious condition and unfit for giving statement. A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 309 (suicide attempt) of the IPC were registered against the woman, DCP, east, Jasmeet Singh said.

The DCP said a call was received about 9 p.m. on Monday at the Laxmi Nagar Police Station reporting that a woman and her two kids had fallen from the roof of their house.

On reaching the spot at N block, Lalita Park, the police found Alia, 34, and her daughter, aged about 7 years, had fallen on the roof of a building adjacent to theirs and her 4-year-old son was lying on a street.

The three were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared the two children brought dead.

“Even though the call said the three had fallen, our interpretation is that the mother wanted to die with her kids as she was dealing with a bad marriage,” the police officer said, adding that the woman was in the hospital and unfit for statement.

Some neighbours told the police that Alia and her husband “often had heated arguments”.

The police have started investigation with the questioning of Alia’s husband Munawar and neighbours. The husband, according to the police, was at his shop of automobile parts at Sadar Bazaar at the time of the incident.