Enjoy Asian fusion platters at The Lord of The Drinks

By Express News Service

Lord Of The Drinks, Connaught Place, has introduced a new Asian cuisine menu — fusion platters to engage all taste palates.Taking up the challenge to introduce something new to the causal dining experience in Delhi, Chef Himmat, the corporate chef for First Fiddle Restaurants’ Delhi outlets, brought together Continental and Asian platters and introduced them to the casual dining setting of Lord Of The Drinks. Besides the addition of a new cuisine, the Chef has also introduced some add-ons to the menu as well.

“I wanted to add a new element to casual dining; one that is unusual in this setting. That’s when the idea for introducing Pan-Asian cuisine to Lord of the Drinks, Connaught Place, came. We have introduced sushi, dim sums, bao sliders and more, for vegetarians and non-vegetarians,” said the chef.

The restaurant aims to provide and grand experience every time one walks in.