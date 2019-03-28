He quit job to follow his passion for films

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Born into a middle-class family wherein the stress was only on academics, he never thought he will an actor one day. But today, he is not just an actor but model as well.His passion for acting made him do the unthinkable and made him quit is well-paying job and enter the uncertain world of theatre and films.

Meet Delhi resident Amol Parashar, who is now all set to wow the digital viewers with his World of MG: An Indian Abroad, a non-fiction web series that will be shot across seven different countries before concluding in India.

The series is being produced by Tripoto, the global travel community, in collaboration with Morris Garages (MG) India, the iconic British Automaker. For this seven-season web series, Amol will be travelling to all seven countries, promoting and sustaining Morris Garages as the world’s foremost luxury car brand.

The series will have Amol bring to life how Morris Garages has been a part of these countries through their culture, food, revelry and cars.“As a part of this show, I will be traveling to seven countries and taking a road trip there and documenting it along the way,” says Amol. Recalling his time in Thailand, he says, “When you are on the road, especially in a foreign country, there are a lot of surprises that get thrown at you constantly. One evening while we were chasing the sunset and looking for a suitable place to shoot a sequence, we went off-roading and found a beach called the ‘Secret Beach’.

It was one of the most beautiful sunsets any of us had seen. The place was nowhere on the map and we could only find it because we were willing to explore.”Happy at landing the plum role, Amol looks back at his journey with misty eyes. Being an actor was not his life’s mission, in fact he didn’t even know the wish existed. In his family, the focus was always on education.

So after completing school, he got admission in IIT, Delhi, a dream come true for any youngster; and it was here that his life began taking a turn. “I became a part of the dramatics society at IIT Delhi and spent a large part of my college life creating plays. It was here that I acted for the first time. At that time I had not imagined that I will be doing this after college. I never imagined it will be my profession one day,” he says.

After completing his studies he started working and it was then that he realised how much he missed acting. “I found no time for theatre, and it made me realize how much I missed being on stage,” he says.

Amol then decided to take a break from work and focus on theatre. “Even at that time, it was not really a professional shift, I just wanted to get back on stage. My parents were worried but they never forced me against the idea,” he says, adding that he never regretted the change. “When you do something that feels right, even if that leads to hardship, there is no space for regret,” he says.

Amol then got selected for an ad. It was a small ad campaign for Hindustan Times, but it made him understand that this is what he wanted to do for the rest of his life, and moved to Mumbai. Thereafter, he did many television commercials for big brands like Tanishq, Pepsi, McDowell’s No.1, Cadbury Silk, Bourbon, Mentos, Good Knight, Vodafone, Lay’s and Wild Stone etc.

He also landed significant roles in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Traffic and a Malyalam film Mili. Among the webseries he acted in include TVF Tripling, TVF Bisht Please, It Happened in Hong Kong and Ready2Mingle.Inspired by the choices and conviction of actors like Rajkumar Rao, Ranvir Singh and Ayushmann Khurana, Amol says his journey has had its share of ups and downs, but the fun of the ups is defined by the downs.Other than acting, Amol enjoys writing too. He has also directed a couple of plays. “Maybe, one day I will direct a film as well,” he signs off.