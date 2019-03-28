Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya turns AD for ’83

By Express News Service

Kapil Dev with daughter Amiya Dev

Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya Dev is debuting as an assistant director in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, ‘83. The historical sports drama, which stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, is based on the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

According to the buzz, Amiya is working on the film’s directorial team and coordinating training sessions for the actors, besides assisting in the costumes and scheduling departments. Kapil Dev himself as been closely associated with project and has helped Ranveer train for the part.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chirah Patil, Sahil Khattar and others. The entire squad is presently undergoing training sessions in Mumbai, with a specialized boot camp scheduled to take place in April. It is produced by Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.