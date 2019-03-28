Home Cities Delhi

Sajjan Kumar instigated mob to kill Sikhs in 1984 riots, witness tells court

The court has now posted the matter for April 9 for further proceedings in the case.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sajjan Kumar

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A key prosecution witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case told a Delhi court Thursday that Sajjan Kumar had instigated the mob to kill Sikhs.

The witness, Joginder Singh, also identified Kumar, who was present before District Judge Poonam A Bamba, as the person who instigated the mob.

"When I went to lodge FIR, the police had denied naming Sajjan Kumar in the FIR. Sajjan Kumar the person who leading the mob and provoking them," the witness said in his statement while being examined by advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for the prosecution.

Singh had lost his brother in the riots.

The court has now posted the matter for April 9 for further proceedings in the case.

ALSO READ: Anti-Sikh riot: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s bail plea to be taken up on April 8

Earlier, two other key prosecution witnesses -- Cham Kaur and Sheela Kaur -- had identified Kumar as the one who had instigated the mob in Sultanpuri.

The case was transferred from Karkardooma court to Patiala House court here by the Delhi High Court, which directed the district judge to video record the proceedings at the cost of the accused.

Kumar and two other accused, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash, had said that they were ready to bear the expenses of the videography of proceedings.

The three accused are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting in the case pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

The proceedings in the case were earlier stayed after Singh approached the high court seeking transfer of the case while alleging that evidence was not being properly recorded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajjan Kumar Sikhs anti-Sikh riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp