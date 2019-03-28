Two to Tango in white and rose gold

By Express News Service

RK Jewellers has launched its dual tone collection Two to Tango. It consists of diamond dangling earrings and statement necklaces. Made of a stunning mix of 18K white and rose gold, the collection captures the core of lavishness.

The elegant assortment is a mix of multiples shades of gold and offering unique masterpieces to gold diamond lovers. These lavish designer pieces flaunting the flawless relation of different tones of gold, highlight the design in a very clever way.

“This time we decided to bring out something different, unique and young for our female customers. This diamond assortment is crafted in white and rosegold to bring out the modern look and it is also a good option for both gifting and future investment,” says Rohan Sharma of RK Jewellers. The collection is available at its flagship store in South Extension -II.