Home Cities Delhi

Two to Tango in white and rose gold

RK Jewellers has launched its dual tone collection Two to Tango. It consists of diamond dangling earrings and statement necklaces. 

Published: 28th March 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RK Jewellers has launched its dual tone collection Two to Tango. It consists of diamond dangling earrings and statement necklaces. Made of a stunning mix of 18K white and rose gold, the collection captures the core of lavishness. 

The elegant assortment is a mix of multiples shades of gold and offering unique masterpieces to gold diamond lovers. These lavish designer pieces flaunting the flawless relation of different tones of gold, highlight the design in a very clever way.

“This time we decided to bring out something different, unique and young for our female customers. This diamond assortment is crafted in white and rosegold to bring out the modern look and it is also a good option for both gifting and future investment,” says Rohan Sharma of RK Jewellers. The collection is available at its flagship store in South Extension -II.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp