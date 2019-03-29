Home Cities Delhi

AAP to support any outfit that’s for statehood: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday stated that it will support the political outfit at the Centre which will grant the statehood to the national capital.

AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday stated that it will support the political outfit at the Centre which will grant the statehood to the national capital. Party in-charge Gopal Rai, who was at a Facebook event to talk about the issue of statehood on Thursday, fielded questions from the people. He said the party could decide being part of a grand Opposition alliance only for the sake of protecting the country’s Constitution.

AAP has made the fight for statehood as its main campaign plank for the general elections. Rai further said in his Facebook Live programme said 90% of promises made by the party in its manifesto have been fulfilled. Hitting out at the BJP and the Congress, Rai said that both these parties, which once demanded full statehood for Delhi, have given up on it and have fooled the people. AAP is the only option left for the people to help realize this demand, Rai said.

Exhorting people to ensure victory of all its seven candidates, CM Kejriwal had earlier promised to turn Delhi to Singapore. Meanwhile, senior leader Sanjay Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched his Lok Sabha campaign from Meerut on Thursday, saying that “Modi using cheap language to divert attention from his failures.”

“Modi tried hard to project that only BJP is patriotic and his jibe of Saboot (Evidence) Vs Sapoot (Competent sons of the soil) was solely aimed at his political opponents. We want to tell Modi that India needs real Sapoots. India needs Sapoots who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the country,” Singh said
The Rajya Sabha MP also added that the Prime Minister should tell the country what kind of a sapoot he is. “It is the BJP which spread a culture of hatred across the country. It is his party which destroyed communal harmony across the country,” he said.

Campaign pitch
AAP has made the fight for statehood as its main campaign plank for the general elections
Rai said in his Facebook Live programme that 90% of promises made by the party in its manifesto have been fulfilled
He said the AAP is the only option left for the people to realise statehood demand

