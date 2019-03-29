Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM enemy of statehood demand, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter on Thursday for ‘Manoj Tiwari ki Chuapal’, the party’s first social media outreach campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter on Thursday for ‘Manoj Tiwari ki Chuapal’, the party’s first social media outreach campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor-turned-politician slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “enemy of the statehood” demand. He also outlined the party’s plan to arrest the slide in the city’s air quality and pollution levels. During the programme, which spanned half-an-hour, Twitter took questions from the people on the micro-blogging site.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country’s entry into an elite club of nations which have the capability of securing its space assets, Tiwari exhorted the people to vote for the BJP and bless Modi with another term in office. Replying to a question on the issue of full statehood for Delhi, which has emerged as the central campaign plank of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tiwari said, “Kejriwal is the biggest stumbling block to full statehood for Delhi, as he is an anarchist who even threatened to disrupt the city’s Republic Day event.

While the statehood demand should be examined and considered, where’s the need for statehood when it comes to improving the city’s transportation system, building new roads, installing CCTVs to ensure safety of commuters, deputing marshals on buses, providing more security to women, implementing the Aayushman Bharat scheme and according 10 per cent reservation for economically backward people in general category? Why has he not put these plans into action in Delhi?” Tiwari said.

On the sealing of commercial establishments in the national capital, for which the CM has blamed the BJP, Tiwari said the AAP and the Congress, who he said are in talks to form an “opportunistic alliance” for the polls, have fooled the people on the issue. On pollution, Tiwari said, “This government simply doesn’t have the will to fight pollution. Environment cess totalling Rs 9,000 crore has been collected from the people of Delhi but hasn’t been utilized well.”

Seeking people’s blessings for Modi
