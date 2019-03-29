CPI(M) sees a ‘divisive agenda’ in Kejriwal’s reservation promise

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his promise to provide 85 per cent seat reservation for Delhi students in colleges across the national capital, calling it a ‘divisive agenda’.In a statement released on Thursday, the CPI(M) claimed the move was nothing but a ploy by the ruling party to hide its failure to set up 20 new universities across the national capital as it had promised in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Delhi State Committee condemns the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a public meeting in Kondli; in which he has yet again pushed the demand of 85 per cent reservation for Delhi students in the colleges of Delhi. Thousands of students from the NCR region and also from other states study in the colleges of Delhi. Accepting this demand means that such students will be deprived of the opportunity of getting higher education in the capital,” read the statement issued by the party.

The chief minister, who is currently touring the national capital to solicit support for his party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has been on quote on several occasions promising city-based students 85% reservation of seats in colleges across Delhi-NCR.

The AAP, which has launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign on the promise of bringing full statehood to Delhi, has said the reservation would come into effect if and when this promise is fructified. The chief minister had also been quoted as saying that once Delhi is granted full statehood, as much 85% of vacancies in public offices would be reserved for city-bred people. These promises are likely to feature in the AAP’s manifesto for the LS polls. Polling for Delhi’s 7 LS seats would be held in the sixth phase on May 12.

“While the AAP government has done commendable work in the field of school education; it has failed completely in fulfilling its pre-election promise of opening 20 new colleges. CPI(M) strongly condemns such divisive tactics, which are aimed at hiding the failure of successive governments,” the statement further added.The CM is counting on his populist promises to curry favour with voters before the general elections.