Opposition leader for CBI probe into functioning of Delhi Waqf Board

Published: 29th March 2019 08:01 AM

Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, demanded on Thursday that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal immediately institute a CBI inquiry into the working of the Delhi Waqf Board. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had turned a blind eye to corruption and rampant irregularities of criminal nature committed by the chairman of the Waqf Board, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.  

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party was depriving honest Muslims of their rights by allowing Khan’s misdeeds, Gupta also demanded that all land and financial transactions by the Board should be stopped to ensure fair play. 

He alleged that Khan had recently handed over Waqf properties worth more than Rs 100 crore to unauthorized persons without following due process.  Khan was also guilty of unlawfully creating and filling up 36 posts of different categories in the Waqf Board with his relatives, friends and favourites.  

“He is trying to unlawfully open bank accounts in the name of the Board to siphon off huge sums for his personal gratification. Though the Chief Executive Officer is a statutory signing authority in financial matters, he is bypassing him as chairman of the Board,” Gupta said.  “These are very serious matters and can be unravelled only by CBI”, the Delhi BJP leader said. 

