Home Cities Delhi

AAP launches central war room to coordinate election campaign

Situated at the party headquarters on Rouse Avenue, the control room will be connected with all the other offices and control centres in each parliamentary constituency.

Published: 30th March 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

AAP’s campaign war room for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in New Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday formed a 20-member core team to manage the command and communications of its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Situated at the party headquarters on Rouse Avenue, the control room will be connected with all the other offices and control centres in each parliamentary constituency across the national capital.

“The central control war room will remain connected 24X7 with the seven war rooms across Delhi till the Lok Sabha elections. Based on the experience of previous elections contested by the party, it has been decided that this central war room will function as a nerve centre for the Lok Sabha elections” said Gopal Rai.

According to the party, the foremost task of the 20-member team is to ensure daily progress in the campaign reports from all seven constituencies. The war team will keep an eye on the volunteers, workers of the party and the direction of the campaign in the city.

Suresh Kathait has been put in charge of this entire team. The members will keep track of the important units, including media, social media, technical support, frontal organizations reporting, public meetings of the party’s star campaigners, relevant Election Commission permissions, manifesto preparation, daily research issues, daily reports from observers in all 70 Assembly constituencies, ‘nukkad sabhas’ and exposing lies of opponents.

All the units submit daily reports to the party leadership. For seamless coordination, the party has appointed coordinators from the central war room for each Lok Sabha constituency, and these coordinators communicate with 10 observers each, Rai informed.

For a clear message

For seamless coordination, the party has appointed coordinators from the central war room for each Lok Sabha constituency, and they will communicate with 10 observers each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Nukkad sabha AAP IT Cell Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp