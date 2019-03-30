AAP launches central war room to coordinate election campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday formed a 20-member core team to manage the command and communications of its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Situated at the party headquarters on Rouse Avenue, the control room will be connected with all the other offices and control centres in each parliamentary constituency across the national capital.

“The central control war room will remain connected 24X7 with the seven war rooms across Delhi till the Lok Sabha elections. Based on the experience of previous elections contested by the party, it has been decided that this central war room will function as a nerve centre for the Lok Sabha elections” said Gopal Rai.

According to the party, the foremost task of the 20-member team is to ensure daily progress in the campaign reports from all seven constituencies. The war team will keep an eye on the volunteers, workers of the party and the direction of the campaign in the city.

Suresh Kathait has been put in charge of this entire team. The members will keep track of the important units, including media, social media, technical support, frontal organizations reporting, public meetings of the party’s star campaigners, relevant Election Commission permissions, manifesto preparation, daily research issues, daily reports from observers in all 70 Assembly constituencies, ‘nukkad sabhas’ and exposing lies of opponents.

All the units submit daily reports to the party leadership. For seamless coordination, the party has appointed coordinators from the central war room for each Lok Sabha constituency, and these coordinators communicate with 10 observers each, Rai informed.

For a clear message

