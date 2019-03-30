‘School failed kids to deny EWS quota admissions’

Home Cities Delhi

We were assured that appropriate action will be taken against the school and that our kids will get justice.

NEW DELHI: Over dozen parents accused the Delhi Public School in west Delhi’s Dwarka of “failing” their children to deny them admission to Standard 9 under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

In total, the top 16 candidates out of the total 32 EWS category students, who were selected through the draw of lots following the submission of online applications, are said to have been denied admission ‘wrongfully’.

As per the circular issued by the Deputy Director of Education on February 14, for the admission in Class 9, “the applicant will be selected in the ratio 1:2 i.e. against each seat two candidates will be selected through computerized draw. Further admission against vacant seat among these selected candidates will be done finally by the Principal/HCS of the allotted school in accordance to Rule 145 of Delhi School Education Rules.”

Some of the parents said they spoke to the OSD to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, for redressal. “The minister, himself, was unavailable. His OSD told us to contact the Deputy Director of Education, southwest, who favoured the school in its decision. We went to Old Secretariat today (Friday).

We were assured that appropriate action will be taken against the school and that our kids will get justice. But, how long will we wait? The next session begins in a few days,” said a distraught parent.

He said a message on March 19, informing him about his son’s selection, directed him to contact the school by April 1. “We went to the school on March 21 and were given syllabus for the entrance test. The school conducted the test, and we were later told that all the students had failed the test.”

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who has offered legal service to these parents, asserted the school cannot take a test of a child, who is to be admitted to Class 9, due to government’s no detention policy till Class 8.      
Directorate of Education Binay Bhushan said he would look into the allegations brought against the school. “How can they deny admission? We will certainly ensure their admission,” he assured.  

What they said
 A lawyer claims kids cannot be failed as per no detention policy
 Directorate of Education promises to ensure admission of EWS kids

Delhi Public School EWS quota admissions

