Some tips for preventing body odour in summers

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Perspiration is the body’s natural way of cooling itself. Sweat mixes with surface bacteria and decomposes fast, creating problems of body odour.

Bathing and scrubbing help to clear away germs, dirt and odour. All parts of the body must be washed well, specially the neck, armpits and feet. These are the areas where germs accumulate and cause odour. Shower gels containing natural ingredients, like sandalwood, rose and khus have a cooling and refreshing effect. Wear cotton underwear and clothes during summer, so that sweat evaporates. Daily change of clothing is, of course, a must. The use of deodorants does help. Most deodorants are also anti-perspirants. A spray, rather than roll-on deodorants are more suitable in summer. Choose a mild deodorant, as strong built-in anti-perspirants can cause irritative reactions. It is always better to first try them out on a small area on the inner arm. If the skin tingles or burns for more than a minute, avoid using it. Some people find talcum powders quite adequate.

Here are some tips for preventing body odour:



Be generous with the use of colognes, even splashing them on. Colognes and Eau de Toilette are lighter and leave a light lingering fragrance.

Colognes can be added to bath water. Or, add eau de cologne to a mug of water and used as a last rinse. It has a cooling effect too.

Bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) helps to prevent body odour. Make a paste of baking soda and water and apply under the arms. You can also add lemon juice to this paste. Leave on for ten minutes and wash off with water. Or, mix a little baking soda with your talcum powder and apply under the arms, or on the feet.

You can also add one teaspoon alum to your bath water. Crush some mint leaves and add them too.

Rose water can always be added generously to bath water. It is a natural coolant and also fragrant.

Add 2 drops of Tea Tree Essential Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this under the arms with cotton wool.

For excessive perspiration (which can result in body odour), Ayurveda gives some dietary suggestions:

Sip nimbu paani. Sip ginger tea before and after your meals. Chop fresh ginger root finely and mix with a pinch of salt. Chew a little of this before your meal. Sipping warm water with your meal may also help. Go for light diet.

Shahnaz Husain

Founder, chairperson of The Shahnaz Husain Group