Home Cities Delhi

Curvy and proud of it

UK-based fashion designer and Indulge columnist Ayush Kejriwal speaks about how to deal with curves with oomph

Published: 01st May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By AYUSH KEjRIWAL
Express News Service

You have such a gorgeous face...if only you were a little thinner!’ Have you ever been told that, or heard someone saying it to someone else? In this column, I want to talk about ‘fat’ shaming and challenge some baseless perceptions that people have about bigger or curvier women. Like it or not, being fat or curvy or big or plus-sized can become complicated at times. In fact, the word ‘fat’ itself evokes a not-so pleasant feeling. We have been conditioned to think about it negatively.  

The stares and comments fat people get on the streets, and the ‘funny’ greeting cards that feature overweight people – they hurt, and go a long way in perpetuating that stigma associated with plus size. On television, fat people are always the ‘funny’ bestie, the focus of every joke, or the shy girl being bullied by the ‘thin’ popular prom queen in school. Nicknames like Moti, Tuntun, Natki, Bhaisee, are often used to address bigger women. Even public health campaigns meant to prevent obesity go a long way to contribute to that stigma, because the implicit message is that anyone who really wants to – anyone who eats well and exercises regularly – can be thin. If only it was so simple!

‘We have been conditioned to think
negatively about being big’

Friends and family are very quick to share their pearls of wisdom on what fat people should be doing to lose weight. They justify this by saying that they are only sharing their opinion because they care, and want to help. Negative portrayals of overweight people are often overlooked or implicitly condoned on the grounds that it might help them to lose weight.

In reality, though, they leave the bigger person feeling unattractive, unhealthy and unhappy. They fail to realise that obesity is not a choice. It’s a complex socio-economic, psychological and physiological phenomenon. We can all do things to influence our body weight, but the most important thing is to make sure we are happy with whatever our healthy body looks like.

Obesity is an issue, but the problem is regarding the health of the individual, not whether a given person happens to find them attractive or not. Victimisation and discrimination against people who are overweight isn’t a motivator in reducing their weight.

As someone who loves dressing people up, I have never looked at a bigger woman differently. My job is to make the person I am styling happy, and highlight their beauty. Look at the three women featured in this article. They have been dressed in beautiful kalamkari and patola saris, and styled with ethnic silver jewellery from my collection. Yes, they are curvy and short, but that does not make a tiny bit of difference when it comes to their beauty. They look very pretty, happy, confident and extremely stylish. These pictures prove that irrespective of one’s body shape and size – one can look beautiful, and there is a place for bigger women in the glamour world. They do not need to be ashamed of their size, and they certainly don’t need to be patronised or made to feel bad about how they look.

Whilst working on this shoot, I wanted to make sure that these gorgeous ladies were represented like any other mainstream model. No conscious effort was made to hide their body size or to make them look taller. These three ladies were gorgeous to start with. All I had to do was to bring their best features out with the correct kind of clothes, the right hair and make-up, and a little bit of positive encouragement.Encouraging lifestyle changes on the grounds that it is better to be healthy than unhealthy, appears to be the key, whatever size or shape one might be.

I wanted to reach out to all those women who look at themselves in the mirror, and despise their big bodies, and say to them – if these ladies here can look so lovely so can you! Don’t let negative comments and snide remarks dull your sparkle. You are perfect just the way you are. Enjoy that cake, stop feeling bad about not fitting into your favourite jeans, do not try and hide your bingo wings or double chin and next time when someone calls you ‘Moti’, smile and say, ‘Yes, I am, and very happy about it.’ #StopJudgingMe

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp