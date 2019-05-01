Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrest three youths for assaulting two Scooty riders

The accused stepped out of their car and started assaulting both the Scooty riders in the middle of the road for some 20 minutes.

Published: 01st May 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three youths, occupants of Mercedes Benz, for assaulting two Scooty riders in road rage and attacking policemen when they tried to pacify them in South Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday evening at Ashram Chowk when the Mercedes car belonging to accused persons, identified as Dharmesh Malik, Manish Malik and Aditya Singh, hit two Scooty riders.

The accused stepped out of their car and started assaulting both the Scooty riders in the middle of the road for some 20 minutes.

The entire incident was video-recorded by passerbys. The video went viral on social media Facebook and Whatsapp.

"When local police came to prevent them from attacking the victims, they attacked the police party, too. Some additional policemen were called from Police Station Sun Light Colony and the accused were taken to police station", DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scooty Delhi Police Delhi Delhi crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp