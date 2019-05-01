Delhi Police arrest three youths for assaulting two Scooty riders

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three youths, occupants of Mercedes Benz, for assaulting two Scooty riders in road rage and attacking policemen when they tried to pacify them in South Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday evening at Ashram Chowk when the Mercedes car belonging to accused persons, identified as Dharmesh Malik, Manish Malik and Aditya Singh, hit two Scooty riders.

The accused stepped out of their car and started assaulting both the Scooty riders in the middle of the road for some 20 minutes.

The entire incident was video-recorded by passerbys. The video went viral on social media Facebook and Whatsapp.

"When local police came to prevent them from attacking the victims, they attacked the police party, too. Some additional policemen were called from Police Station Sun Light Colony and the accused were taken to police station", DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.