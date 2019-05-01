‘Kyaut’ and quirky

Fathima Ashraf By

Express News Service

‘‘Make-up Didi’, ‘Tinder Aunty’, ‘Shalishka’... the many avatars of actor-comedienne Mallika Dua, have been filling up our social media feeds for some time now. The Delhi-based social media star, one of the most followed social media influencers in India, now dons the role of a designer, with a line of merchandise in collaboration with etail site, Pipa Bella.

Dua’s line has sections such as Buri Nazar Wale, Bhukkad, Out of this World, which features earrings, neckpieces, bracelets, rings, and hairpins. The accessories have Dua’s popular catchphrases such as ‘Kyaut’, ‘Wattawow’, ‘Scyauz me’ 3D stamped on it, quirky pieces such as the Nimbu Mirchi earrings and bracelets with origami unicorns and kittens. “I’d call this line ‘wearable madness’.

I wanted weird things, but I was very particular that it has to be aesthetically pleasing, not so crazy that people can’t wear it.”Part of the 29-year-old’s collection reflects her love for food – pasta rings and earrings, adjustable charm bracelets with pizza slices, fork and spoon earrings and fried eggs earrings. “I wanted to do a tribute to my obsession for food,” reveals Dua.

Price: Rs 00 onwards At: Pipabella.com