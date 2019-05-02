BJP tried to buy at least 7 AAP MLAs by offering Rs 10 crore to each: Arvind Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that BJP has approached as many as seven AAP MLAs and offered Rs 10 crore each to its lawmakers allegedly in its bid to buy them.

"In the past three days, seven of our MLAs have told us that BJP has approached them and has offered Rs 10 crore each to buy them. They want to break our MLAs, this doesn't suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day before yesterday, Prime Minister had said that he will buy 40 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee and make her government fall," said Arvind Kejriwal.

While addressing an election rally at Serampore in West Bengal Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him and there is nothing that can save Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Didi, on May 23, when the results will come, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Didi, your 40 MLAs are in contact with me even now," Narendra Modi had said.

Kejriwal said that voters will vote for the good work done by AAP in the state.

"We have worked for providing electricity, water, roads, we have constructed schools, hospitals, sewer lines and much more. People will vote for the work AAP has done while Modi asks for vote only in his name," said Kejriwal while interacting with media persons during his road show on Wednesday.

He said that people must vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha elections for the development of Delhi.

"If all the 7 MPs from Delhi will be from AAP we will get strengthen at the centre. We will get all the developmental work done for Delhi. The BJP government at the centre has always created hurdle s in our way," said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia also accused the BJP of luring the party's MLAs. "BJP contacted seven of our MLAs and offered Rs 10 crore. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, don't try to buy AAP MLAs and fight elections on issues concerning the nation. They have been trying to do this since last four years," he added.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will go to poll on May 12 during the sixth phase of the election. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.