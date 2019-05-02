Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government extends ban on manufacture, sale of gutkha, pan masala, tobacco products for one year

The Food Safety Department has issued a notification extending the ban on these products. The notification has been issued by Food Safety Commissioner L R Garg.

Published: 02nd May 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has extended the ban on the manufacture, storage, sale or distribution of gutkha, pan masala and any other tobacco products for one year in the national capital.

The Food Safety Department has issued a notification extending the ban on these products. 

"Commissioner (Food Safety), National Capital Territory of Delhi, prohibits in the interest of public health for a period of one year in NCT the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any of the said additives, and whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra," it stated. No such ban, however, will be enforced on cigarettes.

