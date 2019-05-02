Emperor Akihito Naruhito’s 1970 brush with India

By Express News Service

On April 30, the world’s oldest monarchy witnessed its first abdication of an emperor after 200 years. Japanese Emperor (now Emeritus), Akihito, 85, in a historic move let his eldest son Naruhito, 59, ascend the Takamikura (Chrysanthemum Throne) at the Kyoto Imperial Palace, on May 1. Naruhito, as the 126th emperor, comes with his own set of firsts – he’s the first Japanese emperor born after World War II and the first to start Japan’s Reiwa period (current era of Japan).

This Japanese milestone made Delhi’s first lady of craft traditions, Padma Shri Laila Tyabji, relieve an episode in 1970 when she was privy to a moment in Emperor Naruhito’s growing years. The Founding Member and Chairperson Dastkar Society for Crafts & Craftspeople took to Instagram to share a visual of two stitched photos that show her with the then-teenage prince Naruhito. These were taken at the Expo 70 in Osaka – the first world’s fair (March 15-September 13, 1970) influenced by the 1851 Great Exhibition in London. Tyabji was a guide at the Indian pavilion. The fold marks in the ageing photos, however, are a contrast to the elegant folds of the sari that a very chic Tyabji flaunts in these while smiling fondly at the prince.

The visual also carried her reminiscings, ‘49 years ago, at Expo 70 in Osaka, I had the pleasure of escorting and explaining the mysteries of the “Shiroi Torah,” the Indian white tiger, in my carefully rehearsed Japanese, to a very young, incredibly polite Prince Naruhito. Today that earnest charming little boy becomes the new Japanese Emperor. The 126th in a line which is traced back more than 2,600 years.’