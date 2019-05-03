Home Cities Delhi

Does democracy for PM Modi means buying opposition MLAs, asks Arvind Kejriwal 

The Delhi Chief Minister also asserted that it was not easy to buy AAP members.

Published: 03rd May 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP claimed it was in touch with 14 "frustrated" AAP MLAs, asking if democracy for the PM meant forming government by "buying" opposition party MLAs.

Kejriwal also asserted that it was not easy to buy AAP members.

Tagging a news report, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP in a series of tweets.

"Does democracy mean buying other party's MLAs and forming government through it to Modi ji. How does BJP has this amount of money to buy MLAs. Earlier also you have tried to buy our MLAs but it isn't that easy to buy AAP members," he said in a tweet.

He tagged the same news report in a second tweet and asked senior BJP leader and Union minister Vijay Goel "why his talks over buying 14 AAP MLAs is stuck, how much are you offering and how much are they asking for".

Goel on Thursday said the AAP MLAs were "deeply distressed" and ready to quit the party.

The AAP has accused the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"14 of the AAP MLAs are in contact with us and they might soon leave the party because they are frustrated by the work of their own party," Goel said in a press conference.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged the BJP was offering Rs 10 crore each to its seven MLAs to switch sides.

"Since the BJP does not have any development issue to raise, it has now come down to indulging in horse-trading by attempting to buy seven of our MLAs at Rs 10 crore each," he had charged.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal PM Modi horse trading Operation Kamala AAP MLAs Delhi politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp