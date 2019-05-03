Home Cities Delhi

Female doctor murder case: Delhi Police arrest flatmate

Mishra, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead with her throat slit on Tuesday night.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The police on Friday arrested a flatmate of Garima Mishra, a medical practitioner who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area recently.

Chandra Prakash Verma, a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Roorkee, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused, also a medical practitioner, was being brought to Delhi.

Mishra (25), a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead with her throat slit on Tuesday night.

Verma, a former colleague of the deceased, had been missing since then. CCTV footage obtained from the area showed him leaving the apartment at 8.45 pm with a backpack.

The deceased used to stay in a room on a third-floor apartment and the accused used to stay in the adjacent room with another medical practitioner, Rakesh.

The two rooms had a common kitchen and the rent was shared among the three, the police said.

Raids were conducted by the central district police and the Crime Branch of Delhi Police at several places in the national capital and the adjoining areas, including Bahraich, from where the accused hailed.

"We are questioning the accused about the motive behind the killing," the officer said.

