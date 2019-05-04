Home Cities Delhi

Flatmate arrested for Delhi doctor's killing: Police

On April 30, the accused went to her room and asked her for the change of her attitude towards him and that resulted in a heated argument between them.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A doctor, who allegedly killed his former colleague and flatmate after learning she was about to leave the city, was arrested from Roorkee while he was trying to end his life.

The accused, Chandra Prakash Verma, 27, was consumed by guilt over killing Garima Mishra and tried to end his life in Haridwar and Roorkee but was unsuccessful, they said.

Verma was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's crime branch in the morning while he was trying to jump into the Ganga Nahar in Roorkee.

He confessed to killing Mishra, 25, and said he was "over possessive" about her but she showed no interest in him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

Police used his call records and WhatsApp activities to trace him.

The body of Mishra, a medical practitioner, was found with her throat slit at her rented accommodation late Tuesday night.

The autopsy report revealed that she was throttled and smothered after being stabbed.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he got a job at a hospital in Karol Bagh as a junior resident doctor.

He was staying in a rented flat at Ranjit Nagar on sharing basis with one Rakesh Yadav.

In the same hospital, Mishra worked as a junior resident doctor.

She asked him to help her in getting an accommodation.

He offered one room of his rented flat to her which she accepted.

After Mishra shifted, the man felt that she was attracted towards him.

Meanwhile, she left the job and started preparing for MD and started spending more time on her studies.

This irritated him and he started thinking that she was avoiding him.

One day, he offered her to accompany him to watch a movie, but she refused.

This made their relation bitter, the officer said.

On April 30, the accused went to her room and asked her for the change of her attitude towards him and that resulted in a heated argument between them.

This led to a scuffle between them and the accused strangulated Mishra, who had already fainted, he said.

Verma then brutally slit her throat and fled away.

He took a bag pack and took a bus to Haridwar.

He reached Rishikesh where he stayed for one-and-a-half day in a guest house and "desperately" tried to commit suicide.

He enquired people about the depth of the river Ganga and chances of one's survival if one jumps into the river.

Meanwhile, he also tried to come in contact with the transformer and get electrocuted.

But his attempts failed, he added.

He made many attempts to commit suicide, but could not do so due to the fear that if he would survive, he would be left with permanent disability and it would further ruin the future of his family, police said.

Delhi murder Delhi crime

