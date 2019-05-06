Delhi BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma gets EC notice for seeking votes in name of soldiers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma was on Sunday issued a notice by the Delhi poll body for allegedly seeking votes in the name of soldiers.

According to the notice issued by Returning Officer Azimul Haque, Verma also used some “objectionable” words for a particular community to seek votes, which is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.’

The BJP’s West Delhi candidate was also accused of using unparliamentary language against his opponents while addressing the crowd on April 30, the notice said.

Verma had allegedly told the gathering that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exacted revenge for the Pulwama attack before the ‘terahvi’ (13th day of mourning period) of the martyred soldiers. The EC has already advised parties and candidates to refrain from political propaganda involving defence forces.

Verma has to submit his response within 48 hours.