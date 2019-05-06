INTERVIEW | Hans Raj Hans is willing to work under Modi forever

By Express News Service

Come call him an outsider, but BJP’s North West candidate Hans Raj Hans feels, for a globetrotter like him, it doesn’t matter. After his previous stints with the Akali and the Congress, the Punjabi Sufi singer says he wants to work under Modi for the rest of his life. Excerpts

Which issues dominate your constituency?

It needs development. When (CM Arvind ) Kejriwal saheb came (to power), the people felt he is a different kind of politician, that he would do something (but) he didn’t do anything for education, infrastructure, roads and hospitals. You can see the plight of this area. If I get a chance, I wish to work in all these directions. Second, social security and justice are important. If there is any discrimination anywhere, that is an issue to be addressed. There is no casteism in my party or my leader’s approach. On the basis of humanity, there is a need to provide for every needy person.



North West Delhi is a reserved seat. How big is caste as an poll issue?

The people don’t look at me like that. Everybody loves me. I did so many shows (as a musician). Why should I use caste to become an MP?

Do you expect the contest to be triangular?

I don’t know much about them (other candidates). I know their parties, their heads – they are liars. Congress claims to be a party of the poor. If they actually share their pain, why is the condition of the poor so bad even after 60-70 years? Why are the farmers committing suicide? The Aam Aadmi Party after it came to existence, said would be like the common man and not take any facility. They earlier said they would not join politics and brought the people together and fooled their guru Anna Hazare. My battle is against their lies.

You are from Punjab. How well do you relate to local issues?

Yes, I am from Punjab, but I perform in Delhi. I stay here. There is nothing new for me. I travel across the globe. How does it matter? Have I come from Italy? I have stayed in Delhi. How am I an outsider? Issues everywhere are the same, and so are the people.

In 2009, you joined Akali Dal and fought elections from Jalandhar. Later, you switched to Congress and then to BJP. Why?

That was not just Akali. It was a BJP ally. I wanted to be associated solely with BJP so I left politics for two years. Then these liars from Congress approached me, saying we are taking you to the Rajya Sabha as an artist, made me campaign for them...publicised everywhere that I will be nominated for the Rajya Sabha. A day before filing the papers, they just cancelled it.

They ditched me, and I just left. I was waiting to work with the leader, I personally like. Narendra Modi is the only one. I am his fan. He kept asking me to join him, and I have decided to work under him for the rest of my life. There is no casteism or nepotism in BJP. It values its grassroot workers. You keep working, and they will put you to a pedestal without you even asking for it...Other parties ditched me. I never ditched anyone.

AAP and Congress failed to form an alliance. Do you see BJP benefitting from it?

I don’t understand these calculations and mathematics. I am a Sikh. I know there is a Modi wave everywhere. You ask anyone about their choice, they take his name.

How beneficial is it to be a celebrity face in the elections?

I was a big celebrity in 2009 as well. It was my peak. Still why did I lose then? I am thankful to God that the people love me even now...that there is a huge craze (about me). I tell them it is just Hansraj, no Katrina Kaif. Being a celebrity can be a benefit but elections only have to do with the work you do, the work done by my party, my leader and my hero Modi saheb.