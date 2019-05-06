On a high like a dragonfly

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

In a ‘spirited’ adventure, mixologist Richard Hargroves passes, tosses, stirs, and serves freshly conceived drinks like a ninja on steroids. “The occasion calls for it,” says Hardgroves, wanting to set a good first impression about Dragonfly. After all, the new ‘destination dining’ place is just 15 days short of its launch on May 16.

This is the 25th outlet in owner Priyank Sukhija’s gastronomic kitty. With every new launch, the jitters in his stomach seem more settled. Which is why this time he took the risk to launch a large-format bar-cum-restaurant that will also become one of Delhi’s few high-ceiling restaurants. “Destination dining is a new concept wherein guests don’t just walk in.

They plan in advance to experience it,” says Sukhija. He decided to call it Dragonfly because to him these winged creatures have a mystical quality akin to dreams. And this restaurant being Sukhija’s dream, the name seemed to ring a bell. Besides, dragonflies are always up in the air, and he hopes his restaurant stays on the top too.

Throwing and catching ingredients dextrously, Hargroves, the man of the hour, takes us through his new tipsy line-up. Taking out an eight-year-old Bacardi, he pours 30 ml into a round shaped bowl glass. Next, a pouring Shochu, almond milk, coconut sorbet, plum wine reduction, pineapple syrup, crushed ice, and champagne goes in. The result is Japanese Colada, a less sweet, nevertheless interesting take on the classic Piña Colada.

Kanpai Mojito, a mojito with a Japanese facelift mixes Greater Than gin, plum wine, cranberry, and apple infused sake, achieving a sweet-sour balance. Another great kick from Hargroves’ tipple tales is the Sakazuki Cooler in an ingenious dragonfly-shaped jar. He throws in a cooler mix, lychee Monin, apple and lemon juice, ginger sugar syrup, dash honey water and dash orange bitters, treating us to a mild surgery, tangy drink adorned with a caramelised apple ring with toasted sesame seeds and mint sprig. “Learning the art of premium cocktails is imperative for any contemporary mixologist, who wants to captivate with flavours as well as his/her personality,” says Hargroves.

While the drinks were poured, we enjoyed the bar nibbles. The Cream Cheese Kani Crispy Hops Maki is well-executed with mild-tasting fresh cheese with mild seasoning. The Egg and Avocado dumplings are tiny buttery, slightly sweet bites embedded with bell peppers. Finally, the Vegetarian Puff is a round crispy, doe snack with a spicy stuffing that goes well with hard drinks.

Dragonfly proved it’s ready to take the flight of success, but for now it needs to dig its feet firmly into the ground for smooth operation before it launches off. At: Dragonfly, Worldmark 1, Aerocity; Price: `2,000 (Meal for two)