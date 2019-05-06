Rave party: 200 arrested in Noida, alcohol, other intoxicants seized

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: Nearly 200 men and women were arrested from a farmhouse where a rave party was held illegally in Noida on late Saturday night. Five of the key organisers of the event were also nabbed.

Two teams of Gautam Buddh Nagar police conducted a surprise raid on the farmhouse in sector 135 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where the party was hosted.

According to the police, 161 men and 31 women were arrested and detained at the Police Lines in Surajpur, Greater Noida. “We got a tip-off about a party at the farmhouse. Teams were formed and a raid was carried,” Guatam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said.

Alcohol and other intoxicants were served illegally at the all-night party, according to Krishna.

Preliminary probe revealed that entry fee for the party was Rs 10,000 for men, whereas women were admitted free of charge. “This party named ‘Saturday Pool Party’ was advertised through social media platforms. Eight woman entertainers were also present at the party,” Krishna said.

The five-event organisers were identified as Amit Tyagi, Pankaj Sharma, Adnan Ahmed, Balesh Kohli and Kapil Singh Bhati.

The police also seized 31 hookahs, 112 beer bottles and 30 liquor bottles among other items from the spot. “We believe many such parties are regularly organised without required permission at farmhouses. We will conduct a detailed probe and book owners of other farm houses in the vicinity too if found guilty.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC besides Sections 60,63 and 72 of the Excise Act, 05(3)4 of the COTP Act and sections 268, 278, 188 of Food Safety Standards Act.

“A committee headed by Noida SP Sudha Singh has been formed to conduct a detailed probe into the role played, if any, by the local police and officials of the excise department in the conduct of the party. No one will be spared,” Krishna assured.