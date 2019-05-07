Home Cities Delhi

Congress weakening our terror fight: Rajnath Singh

'I was shocked when the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that there must be two prime ministers in India,' said Singh.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday accused the Congress of weakening the fight against terrorism in the country. He also raised the issue of review of articles 370 and 35A. Singh that when former chief minister Omar Abdullah had demanded a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP had promptly responded by saying that time had come for their review.

“I was shocked when the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that there must be two prime ministers in India. One should be for Jammu and Kashmir and the other for rest of the nation,” Singh said.

“We responded promptly saying that time has come to review Article 370 and 35A, which give special rights to Jammu and Kashmir and whether we need to remove it or not. The time has come to review it,” Singh said.

He was addressing a rally here to canvass support for party’s West Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma,            Singh asserted that Naxalism will be eliminated by 2022-23, and the Modi government is capable of protecting the nation. “The Congress has weakened our fight against terrorism,” he said.He also lashed out at political parties for questioning the Indian Air Force over the number of terrorists killed in Balakot.
With agency inputs

