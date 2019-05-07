Home Cities Delhi

Enforcement Directorate seizes asset worth Rs 1.46 crore of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's brother

According to the ED, Harish Gahlot had given Rs 1 crore in cash to his younger son Nitesh Gahlot, who is an NRI and is studying in Dubai.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized properties worth Rs 1.46 crore including an apartment here and land in Haryana belonging to Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's brother Harish, an official said on Tuesday.

The action was taken on charges of Harish Gahlot holding assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) equivalent to the amount of the seized properties in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency initiated an investigation into the case under FEMA based on information received from the Income Tax Department about the transfer of Rs 1 crore from India to Dubai through the "hawala" channel last September for making advance payment towards the purchase of two flats there.

According to the ED, Harish Gahlot had given Rs 1 crore in cash to his younger son Nitesh Gahlot, who is an NRI and is studying in Dubai, for sending the money through the unauthorised "hawala" channel.

Nitesh Gahlot through his contact approached Inderpal Wadhawan, a Delhi-based "hawala" dealer for sending the money.

"The 'hawala' dealer kept Rs 4 lakh with him as commission and illegally delivered Dirhams equivalent to Rs 96 lakhs in Dubai which was collected by a friend of Nitesh Gahlot and deposited into Nitesh's Dubai bank account.

"Out of these funds, Nitesh Gahlot had made the payment to the Dubai-based developers for the booking of two flats in his name, his father Harish Gahlot, his mother and his elder brother," the ED said.

Investigations also revealed that Harish Gahlot on September 26, 2018, had also sent Rs 50 lakh from his bank in India to Nitesh's account maintained in Dubai under the "Liberalized Remittance Scheme" for the purpose code "S0305 - Travel for Education Including Fees Hostel Expenses".

However, the ED said, the amount was not used for the intended purpose but for the booking of two flats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Kailash Gahlot Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp