Russian artist Evgenia Ermilova in Delhi to conduct workshops on sculpture painting

Published: 07th May 2019 11:29 AM

By Jaideep Sen
Express News Service

Russian artist Evgenia Ermilova was recently in the city to conduct workshops on sculpture painting, a form of art that she has pioneered and honed over the last few years, especially in terms of selection and handling of materials. We got the artist to share a few thoughts about the craft, and her time in India. Excerpts from the interview:

How easy is it to pick up the skills required for sculpture painting? How important are the aspects of patience, diligence and attention to detail – over schooled expertise in the handling of materials?

This is a completely new form of art, and it’s very difficult to guess whether it will be difficult or easy for someone. Sometimes, it comes easy for students who might already have experienced different forms of art, though even they might find it quite difficult to handle the material. Then again, for others who have never held a brush or never made any sculpture, they can show brilliant results from day one. It depends on how people are viewing the work.

In our age, enjoying nature is a [special] pleasure. I tell people to enjoy the process of making the sculptural art, see the colours, see how the material is flowing... and don’t expect immediate results.
Only with practice, you get better. If you enjoy the art, you will enjoy the process of sculpture art.

Tell us about your time in India, and thoughts about work ethics, cultural observations, a sense of devotion in labour. How similar are Russian folk cultural sensibilities with ours?

This is my second time in India, as I visited Delhi earlier to conduct workshops. Regarding the devotion in labour, I should say that all my students are very hardworking. They sit for eight hours to create their masterpieces, and it’s difficult to even ask them to go for lunch! They like what they are doing, and I should say that even though there are a lot of differences between culture, language and general lifestyle, art unites us all.

As Indians, we are generally preoccupied by matters of practice, dedication and process in every activity. And, sculpture painting is as process-intensive as it gets. How do you plan to extend this adventure further?

Yes, I have noticed that people here are generally pre-occupied by matters of practice and dedication, especially in my master classes. I should say that we already have so many forms of art around us, and I was lucky to discover and reinvent this art form as something totally new.

I am the author of sculpture painting, and I have discovered the materials and forms of how to perform this. It took me a lot of time to master this art form, and to master the materials that we use, which offer a lot of room to explore. As this is a very new art form, we are experimenting every time with something new.

So far, we mostly make realistic natural-looking flowers, from different geographical regions. There’s lot of room for all to discover and nourish the handicrafts. 

