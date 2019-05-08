Delhi High Court seeks Enforcement Directorate response on Aditya Talwar plea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's son Aditya's plea challenging a money laundering case filed against him.

Justice Chander Shekar listed the matter for further hearing on May 17.

The court has asked Aditya Talwar to approach the concerned trial court for cancellation of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by the trial court.

On May 1, a trial court issued the NBW against Aditya Talwar in a case related to irregular seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Directorate.

Deepak Talwar has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Talwar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30.