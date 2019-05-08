Dikshit presents report card of AAP govt, finds failures of Kejriwal rule

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress in Delhi on Tuesday presented the report card of the works done by the AAP government and attacked it for ‘non-performance’. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said the performance report would expose the Delhi government how much work it had done so far in last four and half years. “This document will tell you what they did and they have not done. The government in Delhi has been a total failure in delivering on its promises,” she said, releasing a two-page report at Delhi Congress headquarters on Tuesday.

The ruling AAP takes credit for revamping the education and health sectors in Delhi and has been critical of the Sheila Dikshit regime on a host of issues, including governance and development.

The “report card” alleged that the Delhi government had failed on various fronts, including education, health, public transport, electricity supply and welfare schemes for poor, among others.

Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf alleged that in the last four years, the AAP built only nine schools despite having 52 plots at its disposal, whereas its manifesto had promised 500 schools in five years.“The Delhi government only betrayed the people as they did not fulfill even a single promise made before and after the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal’s four-year rule has been a story of incompetence and failed opportunities that made the lives of Delhiites miserable,” he said.

Delhi Congress head of campaign committee Subhash Chopra targeted the AAP for ‘poor health infrastructure’. He said that the AAP had promised of setting up 1,000 Mohalla Clinics, but only opened 183 clinics, that too after shutting down 111 dispensaries which were already functioning.

“Most of the Mohalla Clinics were setup at the premises of AAP workers by paying them inflated rents. The AAP government did not open even a single new hospital, nor did it increase the bed capacities in government hospitals. The super speciality hospitals, which were functioning, were reduced to the levels of Mohalla Clinics,” he alleged.