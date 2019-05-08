Masood Azhar declared international terrorist only because of PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath played the patriotism card to the hilt on Tuesday as he canvassed for BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir at Mandawli area.

“Masood Azhar has been declared an international terrorist by the United Nations. This happened only because of PM Narendra Modi. It means that he will meet the same fate as of Osama Bin Laden. Yoga has been recognised worldwide…This is also because of Modi ji,” Yogi said at a modest rally in East Delhi. “Congress shehzadi (Priyanka Gandhi) is teaching children of Amethi on how to abuse. Please go and teach these abuses in Italy.”

The rally was planned strategically at Mandwali as about 30 per cent of the residents are Uttaranchalis (those who trace their roots to the hill state of Uttarakhand). The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, whose real name is Ajay Mohan Bisht, hails from a village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal.

The BJP’s star campaigner also took potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his speech. “The AAP government has turned Delhi into a city of potholes and has hurt the sentiments of people of the city. Kejriwal has nothing to do with ‘vikas’ (development) and he does not have any interest in working in collaboration with the central government for the betterment of the national capital,” he said.

Kejriwal attacked the Congress over corruption and dishonesty before gaining power and now he is desperate to forge an alliance with the same party, he said. “Their reality is before the public. Democracy or politics done without values and ideals is dangerous for the country.”

The UP CM also hit out at the Congress, saying it has “failed” as a party and is staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “Congress has failed because it does negative politics. And after the prince (Rahul Gandhi), it fielded its princess (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). And what happened after that...they are staring at a defeat in Amethi too,” he claimed.