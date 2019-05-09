Home Cities Delhi

Delhi will be free of air, water pollution in three years: Nitin Gadkari

He said the eastern and western peripheral issue of Delhi had reached the SC, adding that after becoming a Union minister, he had taken decision to rid the national capital of water and air pollution.

Published: 09th May 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi will be completely free of air and water pollution in the next three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, stressing that it was his "promise" to the city, which goes to polls on May 12.

The government, he said had taken up projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to decongest Delhi.

"Our government has done 100 per cent corruption-free, transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and quality work and that is why Delhi will be free of air and water pollution in the next three years. This is my promise to you," Gadkari said at a press conference here.

He said the eastern and western peripheral issue of Delhi had reached the Supreme Court, adding that after becoming a Union minister, he had taken a decision to rid the national capital of water and air pollution.

"The AAP had introduced the odd-even formula. Ask them what happened to it. I had told them that nothing will happen. When we finished the work of the eastern and western peripheral, the pollution of Delhi had decreased by 32 per cent, because the traffic from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand was diverted into the city," he said.

The Union minister for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation said to free Delhi of pollution, his ministry had taken up 13 projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in the Yamuna river under Namami Gange and sold dirty water to Indian Oil for Rs 20 crore.

"All my announcements are credible. I have built this credibility. No one can tell me that I have promised something and not delivered," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Delhi pollution Union Transport Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp