Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir denies Atishi's allegations, says will withdraw if accusations proven

Gambhir's remarks came shortly after Atishi broke down at a press conference where she and her party accused Gambhir of circulating derogatory pamphlets about her.

Published: 09th May 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir, BJPs candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Gautam Gambhir, BJPs candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday denied the allegations levelled against him by the AAP's East Delhi constituency candidate Atishi, saying he will withdraw his nomination if her accusations were proven true.

In a series of tweets, Gambhir said: "My Challenge number 2, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will you quit politics?"

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Slamming Kejriwal, Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for East Delhi, said: "I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty Arvind Kejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections?

READ MORE | AAP candidate Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, Gautam Gambhir blamed

"I feel ashamed to have a Chief Minister like Kejriwal."

His remarks came shortly after Atishi broke down at a press conference where she and her party accused Gambhir of circulating derogatory pamphlets about her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Atishi Gautam Gambhir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp