Gautam Gambhir denies Atishi's allegations, says will withdraw if accusations proven

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday denied the allegations levelled against him by the AAP's East Delhi constituency candidate Atishi, saying he will withdraw his nomination if her accusations were proven true.

In a series of tweets, Gambhir said: "My Challenge number 2, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will you quit politics?"

Slamming Kejriwal, Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for East Delhi, said: "I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty Arvind Kejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections?

"I feel ashamed to have a Chief Minister like Kejriwal."

His remarks came shortly after Atishi broke down at a press conference where she and her party accused Gambhir of circulating derogatory pamphlets about her.