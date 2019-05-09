INTERVIEW | AAP losing hold in Delhi, wanted ties with us: Congress' Mahabal Mishra

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

From not being in the first list of candidates, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra is his party’s choice in West Delhi yet again. Mishra tells Somrita Ghosh that there is no triangular contest in the city. Excerpts:

Do you think an alliance between AAP and Congress would have been better?

AAP is losing its hold in Delhi, which is why they were seeking an alliance. They would have been benefitted because their surveys showed UPA is winning. An alliance would have dispirited the morale of our party workers who are highly charged up for the election and working very hard.

With three parties in the fray, will the split of votes benefit BJP?

AAP is restricted to being a regional party. This time, they are desperately trying to defeat BJP which will in turn benefit Congress. Everyone knows BJP is a ‘Jumla Sarkar’, and, therefore, the people will vote for Congress.

Your supporters protested outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence when your name was missing in the first list. Has that created any rift with the party?

Our leader Rajiv Gandhi had issued a certificate to party workers, including me, when he became the prime minister. Since that day, I became a ‘Sipahi’ (soldier) of the party. My supporters, especially the Purvanchalis, went to request for my candidature because they know me and are aware of my work. I am loyal to the party and can never have any difference. It is Congress which made me representative of West Delhi in Parliament.

Can Sheila Dikshit’s return fetch all seven seats in Delhi?

Whenever you talk about ‘real’ development of Delhi, it is always Sheila Dikshit’s name that will come up first. Under her guidance, we are fully confident of winning all the seats. We have the people’s support for the work we did.

Do you think Congress could have done better to present you as the face of ‘Purvanchalis’?

Twenty years ago when no party cared for Purvanchalis I took up the responsibility to ensure they are not sidelined and their existence is valued. Today, they have all the basic facilities like any other resident of Delhi. We make special arrangements for Chath Puja as well. The party has always consulted me before passing any project for Purvanchalis.

Do you think there will be a strong triangular battle?

I am the only candidate who lives in West Delhi. I have always stayed along with the people of my constituency. I am aware of their situations and issues faced by them. So voters this time know who will be able to help them, and who genuinely cares for them. That is why I have been selected again to contest from here. I don’t see any triangular battle at my constituency.

What is your strategy for the final leg?

I don’t have any strategy as such but would like to say ‘Paschimi Delhi ki har samasya ka hal hai Mahabal’ (Solution to problems in West Delhi is Mahabal). I have stayed and worked here for past 22 years. Based on that, I will seek vote.

If you win, what will be priorities?

I will first work on sealing issue and then have a plan for setting a DU campus in West Delhi. Also issues like traffic, parking facility, women safety, employment are on my mind…the list is long.