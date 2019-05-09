Home Cities Delhi

Modi govt plans to raze unauthorised colonies: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has confessed that the Modi government has such a plan, he said.

Published: 09th May 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia and party leader Gopal Rai at the press conference, on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the Narendra Modi government plans to demolish unauthorised colonies in Delhi and then hand over the land to builders.

“We were laying sewer lanes in these colonies. When the work started on the ground, I got to know through some Central government employees that the Modi government is planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies in Delhi. They want to demolish the colonies and give the land to big builders and rich people and take away all land,” he said.

“About 70 per cent of Delhi’s population resides in unauthorised colonies, where will they go? We have been pressured by the Centre not to invest money in unauthorised colonies and we have also been told by government officials that the BJP is planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies once it comes to power.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has confessed that the Modi government has such a plan, he said. “Recently Manoj Tiwari in public conceded that the Modi government would demolish unauthorised colonies and replace them with high-rise buildings, in which these residents will be given flats.”

Kejriwal assured the people of not allowing the BJP to carry out its plan. The AAP will develop these colonies and provide them with all basic and good facilities in these colonies, he said. “Roads, drains, streetlights and parks will be built there. Drinking water will be provided. I want to make it clear that wherever any one lives in these colonies, they will get all the facilities there only.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Modi government unauthorised colonies Delhi colonies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp