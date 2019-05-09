Modi govt plans to raze unauthorised colonies: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the Narendra Modi government plans to demolish unauthorised colonies in Delhi and then hand over the land to builders.

“We were laying sewer lanes in these colonies. When the work started on the ground, I got to know through some Central government employees that the Modi government is planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies in Delhi. They want to demolish the colonies and give the land to big builders and rich people and take away all land,” he said.

“About 70 per cent of Delhi’s population resides in unauthorised colonies, where will they go? We have been pressured by the Centre not to invest money in unauthorised colonies and we have also been told by government officials that the BJP is planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies once it comes to power.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has confessed that the Modi government has such a plan, he said. “Recently Manoj Tiwari in public conceded that the Modi government would demolish unauthorised colonies and replace them with high-rise buildings, in which these residents will be given flats.”

Kejriwal assured the people of not allowing the BJP to carry out its plan. The AAP will develop these colonies and provide them with all basic and good facilities in these colonies, he said. “Roads, drains, streetlights and parks will be built there. Drinking water will be provided. I want to make it clear that wherever any one lives in these colonies, they will get all the facilities there only.”