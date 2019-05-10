Home Cities Delhi

AAP takes dig at Gautam Gambhir for using look alike during campaigning

The party alleged that while the BJP candidate sits in a car in the hot weather, his lookalike who is a Congress leader is campaigning on his behalf.

Published: 10th May 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP took a dig at BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Friday, alleging that the cricketer-turned-politician had used a lookalike during a roadshow to save himself from scorching heat.

The BJP rubbished the charge, saying the AAP was trying to create a controversy over a "minor" thing. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the incident is an example of the "mahamilwat" between Congress and BJP.

ALSO READ| Will hang myself if charges are proved: Gautam Gambhir on pamphlet row

Tweeting a picture of Gambhir sitting inside a car, Sisodia said "Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car due to scorching heat, while his lookalike who is a Congress leader is campaigning on his behalf."

In a video, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj asked what was cooking between the BJP and the Congress. In the clip, Bhardwaj can be seen wearing a cap and dark sunglasses to show how the lookalike could fool the people from a distance.

BJP Loksabha Incharge for East Delhi Rajiv Babbar said it is very sad that a particular political party which has lost connect with the people of Delhi, tries to create controversy around Gambhir every other day. "In this series of spreading misinformation they today said that a party worker campaigned in place of Gautam Gambhir which is absolutely false," he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Babbar said that for 10 to 15 minutes during the campaign, Gambhir felt giddy due to heat, and sat on the front seat of the campaign vehicle.

Meanwhile, party workers atop the vehicle kept waving at people. "Waving of hands by workers atop campaign vehicles is a normal practice. Had Gautam Gambhir not been inside the vehicle we could have considered it wrong but in present case when he was visible for all to see, the BJP feels its just one more controversy by opponents," he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir BJP East Delhi 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections Gautam Gambhir lookalike campaigning Manish Sisodia AAP East Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp