Central govt will free Delhi of air, water pollution in three years, promises Gadkari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi will be completely free of air and water pollution in the next three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, and added that the Central government had taken up projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to decongest Delhi.

“Our government has done 100 per cent corruption-free, transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and quality work and that is why Delhi will be free of air and water pollution in the next three years. This is my promise to you,” Gadkari said at a press conference in Delhi city, which goes to polls on May 12.

“The AAP government had introduced the odd-even formula. Ask them what happened to it. I had told them that nothing will happen.

“After we finished the works of the eastern and western peripheral (expressways), the pollution of Delhi had decreased by 32 per cent, because the traffic from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand was diverted elsewhere,” the Union Minister for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation said.

“All my announcements are credible. I have built this credibility. No one can tell me that I have promised something and not delivered,” he added.