I am not celebrity, will stay with my people: AAP North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh

The 70-year-old former BJP MLA is contesting against BJP's singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans and Congress' Rajesh Lilothia.

AAP North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh

AAP North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh (Photo| Facebook/ Gugan Singh Page)

By IANS

 

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) North West candidate Gugan Singh says he is not a celebrity and will stay with his people in times of crisis to resolve various issues. "I have nowhere to go. I live in this area. I am not a celebrity. I will stay with my people in times of crisis," the 70-year-old said.

He also said that being a local, he was aware of the problems in the area as well as its geography. "People here are simple and they know that celebrities are here to just take votes and not work."

A former BJP MLA from Bawana, Gugan Singh joined the AAP in 2017. "The AAP is not a party for one but all. We have worked for the development of every section of people and not based on religion or caste," he said.

Gugan Singh doesn't consider the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress a competition and calls their candidates "outsiders". "The two parties could not find a local leader and so they parachuted candidates. People want a local leader who understands the demands of the people.," said Singh.

Gugan Singh is contesting against BJP's singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans and Congress' Rajesh Lilothia."They are not aware of the area and its issues. I will not call outsiders a challenge. The elected MP should be someone who is aware of the area's geography and ground reality. Development is only possible if a local face is elected, not a celebrity," he said.

