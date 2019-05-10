Home Cities Delhi

Man commits suicide in Delhi hotel

A 42-year old man committed suicide after checking into a hotel in New Delhi on Friday, police said.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:29 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 42-year old man committed suicide after checking into a hotel here on Friday, police said.

Police said that the incident was reported from the East Inn in east Delhi, when the family of Yogesh, having received his message that he was going to commit suicide, informed them and rushed to the hotel.

"The family members with the help of hotel staff, broke opened the door that Yogesh was in to find him hanging from the fan," DCP Jasmeet Singh said.

"A resident of Geeta Colony, Yogesh had come to hotel on the Vikas Marg at 7 a.m. Before committing the suicide, he sent a message to his family members informing about his intention," he added.

Investigations are on to find what drove Yogesh to kill himself, the DCP said.

