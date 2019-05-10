Home Cities Delhi

Pamphlets against Atishi: Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia

The BJP leader also alleged that the statements were made to cloud the impression of voters in East Delhi constituency with the sole attempt to manipulate the mindset of voters.

Published: 10th May 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Gautham Gambhir

BJP candidate from East-Delhi parliamentary constituency Gautam Gambhir. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer and BJP's candidate from East Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi Marlena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.

Gambhir also asked the three AAP leaders to "cease and desist" from any further circulation of the "impugned statements".

READ | AAP's Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, Gautam Gambhir blamed

"You noticees (three AAP leaders) are called upon to tender an unconditional and unqualified apology to our client for defaming him with the false and baseless allegations," the notice sent to AAP leaders by Gambhir's counsel read.

It also warned that failing to render an unconditional apology would invite further legal actions, both civil and criminal.

"In the event, you noticees fail to comply with the above, we have specific instructions from our client to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal," the notice further said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the statements were made to cloud the impression of voters in East Delhi constituency with the sole attempt to manipulate the mindset of voters.

The legal notice also mentioned the statements made by the AAP leaders in the press conference and on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Gambhir had challenged the Aam Aadmi Party chief to prove the allegations levelled against him while asserting that he will be filing a defamation case against AAP leaders for "tarnishing" his image by alleging that he had made defamatory pamphlets against his rival Aatishi.

Gambhir's comments came hours after he was accused of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against his rival candidate Atishi Marlena.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"If they can get proof, I will resign right now and if they get a proof by May 23, I will resign on that particular day. But if Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal do not get the proof, will he accept the challenge and leave politics forever on 23rd?," Gambhir told ANI.

He had also threatened to file a defamation case on the issue and said, "I will definitely file a defamation case against them. You cannot tarnish someone's image just like that if you don't have the proof. I have never given a negative statement against anyone so far in my election campaigning."

Earlier in the day, Delhi's deputy chief minister Sisodia had accused the cricketer-turned-politician of distributing pamphlets in an attempt to defame Atishi.

"Language in this pamphlet, distributed in East Delhi, is so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it. This letter with derogatory remarks is distributed by Gautam Gambhir to make himself win. We never, in our worst dream, had thought that he (Gambhir) would stoop to this low to win polls," Sisodia had said.

AAP chief Kejriwal also reiterated the charges and raised similar questions.

"How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," he had tweeted.

Gambhir and Atishi are in a three-cornered battle along with Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely from the East-Delhi parliamentary constituency which will go to polls on May 9. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir defamation notice East Delhi constituency Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Atishi Delhi BJP aap Delhi polls India elections Lok sabha polls 2019 General lections 2019 Atishi Marlena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp