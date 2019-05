By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old woman tried to commit suicide at the Seelampur metro station here on Friday but escaped as she fell between two tracks, police said.

The incident occurred at 9.46 a.m. at Platform 2, police spokesman Anil Mittal said. The victim, Kamlesh Jain, is a resident of Shanti Mohalla in Seelampur. "She didn't suffer external injuries and was shifted to the GTB Hospital," he added.