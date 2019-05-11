Backward class should come against BJP: Mayawati

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the BJP didn’t do anything for the backward classes in its tenure, BSP supremo Mayawati said the backward classes should come together against the saffron party.

“We have to stop them from forming the government in the Centre,” Mayawati told a rally on Friday at the Ramleela Maidan in GTB Enclave of North East Delhi, which she defined as the land of immigrants from the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “The state has outsiders in a huge number. If you (Delhi) want to succeed in every aspect, you should support the BSP.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were “trying hard” to break the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, she said. “There is a wave of change in neighbouring states... You (the people of Delhi) should colour yourself in this wave.”

“The BJP will be voted out of power because of its RSS ideology, capitalist, communal, casteist policies and style of functioning,” she said.