Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit engages in friendly Twitter banter with CM Kejriwal on poll eve

While the former CM asked Kejriwal on why the latter was spreading rumours about her health, Kejriwal denied doing so and said that he wishes for her well being.

Published: 11th May 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in friendly banter on Twitter over the former's health.

Dikshit asked Kejriwal why he is spreading rumours about her health. "Why are you spreading rumours about my health. If you have nothing to do, then come over and have food at my place. You can also see how my health is, have food and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she tweeted in Hindi.

A senior Congress leader said Dikshit posted the tweet after learning that volunteers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are spreading rumours in northeast Delhi that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.

Dikshit, a former three-time Delhi chief minister, is contesting the polls from North East Delhi seat.

Kejriwal promptly denied having said anything about her health. "When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders. I wish God gives you good health and a long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come uninvited to your place to enquire about your health. When should I come to your place for having food?" he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

The former Delhi chief minister's son Sandeep Dikshit also posted a video on Facebook where she could be seen having dinner with her family and party workers. Delhi Congress' media committee member Parvez alleged that the AAP was "spreading rumours" that Dikshit was ill and admitted to a hospital which were not true. "She is healthy and at her home," he said.

A Congress worker also filed a complaint at Jafarabad Police Station over rumours that Dikshit was admitted to a hospital. Dikshit is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

