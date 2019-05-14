Muslims dispel ramzan myth

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dispelling the myth that fasting Muslims find it difficult to vote during the holy month of Ramzan, Delhi saw a surge in voter turnout in assembly constituencies that are minority-dominated.

According to data provided by Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, Shakurbasti recorded the highest voter turnout of 68.7%, followed by Ballimaran and Seemapuri at 68.25% and 67.40%, respectively. The last two areas have a sizeable chunk of minority voters.

Several other Assembly constituencies where Muslims make a significant polling contingent also recorded more than 60% polling. These include Matia Mahal (66.94%), Seelampur (66.47%), Trilokpuri (65.36%), Mustafabad (65.22%), Sadar Bazaar (64.70%), Babarpur (62.14%) and Gandhi Nagar (61.65%).

The only Muslim-dominated constituency, which recorded a sub-par polling figure of 54.82%, was Okhla.

As poll date for the national capital was announced, several Muslim clerics and minority leaders had objected to polling during the fasting month of Ramzan. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan hit out at the EC saying it should have considered the religious sensibilities of the Muslims before deciding the poll date.

Even Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the decision was aimed at denying Muslim voters their right to exercise their franchise and help the BJP.

However, All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had slammed such remarks saying “It is an insult to Muslims to suggest that Ramzan would affect our voting.”

The Delhi Cantonment Assembly constituency, which has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, recorded the lowest voter turnout of 42.13%.