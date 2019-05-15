Home Cities Delhi

Fatal attack on Delhi businessman: AAP, BJP in war of words

Kejriwal’s party accuses rival of giving communal twist; BJP questions CM for not condemning the incident

Published: 15th May 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:12 AM

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP and the BJP engaged in mudslinging over the fatal attack on a middle-aged businessman who had objected to the harassment of his daughter in West Delhi.

While the AAP blamed the BJP for giving a ‘communal’ twist to the attack and vitiating the atmosphere, the BJP questioned the ‘silence’ of its rival who, it asserted, was otherwise vocal on issues related to law and order in Delhi. 

“There is no place for lawlessness, whatever community the criminals belong to. According to reports the people who stabbed the father of the girl have a history of crime. What is the Delhi Police doing? The AAP stands with the family in full solidarity and will put its entire strength to get justice for this family,” said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Girish Soni, the AAP MLA from Madipur constituency, where the attack took place, accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to vitiate the situation. “We have talked to the family members, and they want timely justice. They (the BJP leaders) are poisoning the minds of the family,” he said. 

On Twitter, the BJP’s Twitter handle tagged a news report on Saturday’s attack. 

“Why is the CM (Arvind Kejriwal) who tweets on every matter is silent on the issue? Is it vote bank politics?” the party tweeted. 

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the accused belong to a particular community and there was no denying it.

“We have demanded many times that there should be a survey on illegal Bangladeshis residing in the national capital. Kejriwal, who tweets on every matter from national to international issue, has not said a word condemning the incident. Why is that? Has the policy of minority appeasement tied his mouth,” he said.

But the AAP said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been apprised of the incident as he is busy with the election campaign in Punjab. He is monitoring the situation and has asked party men to extend all help to the family, it added. 

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the ‘heartbreaking’ incident should be condemned by all. “There should be no place for goondaism and urban Naxalism in our society. All of us should condemn it and demand stern action against the guilty persons. The family should be given adequate compensation,” he said 

